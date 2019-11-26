RICHMOND, Va. - In the Richmond community, 64% of children born go home to a single-parent home led by the mother. Father Christmas, which began in 2015, is an opportunity for people in our community to nominate great dads who may need a little help to make the holidays merry and bright. Nominations for Father Christmas open until Thursday, December 12. Each selected dad will receive $500, a car wash, a haircut, an oil change and state inspection, as well as other surprises. To learn more about nominations for Father Christmas, visit www.fatherchristmasva.org [fatherchristmasva.org].
Nominate a great dad to honor this holiday season
