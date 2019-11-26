Midlothian driver indicted for involuntary manslaughter in fatal crash

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Midlothian man suspected of driving under the influence at the time of a fatal pedestrian crash in July has been indicted by a Colonial Heights grand jury.

Shane Erick Dent has been indicted for DUI as well as involuntary manslaughter in connection to the July 6 crash that killed 65-year-old Jack Dale Leabhart Jr.

Colonial Heights police say they responded to Birch Avenue and Boulevard for a car accident involving a pedestrian. Officers say they found Leabhart when they arrived at the scene.

Dent was arrested for driving under the influence and released on an unsecured bond, pending his next court appearance. A the time, the family of the victim expressed outrage after Dent was released from jail.

“The person that actually hit him… was released from jail,” said Leabhart’s sister Shelby Harper. “And so I was kind of surprised and thought. ‘How can that be because he was arrested for DUI?'”

On November 12, a Colonial Heights Grand Jury returned the two indictments for Dent. He was arrested without incident, processed and released on a $5,000 unsecured bond pending his next court appearance on November 26.