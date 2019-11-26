RICHMOND, Va. - Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company shares his recipe for a delicious Mediterranean Chicken Pasta. For more information on Chef Ausar’s catering services, visit www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp. of olive oil
- 1 lb. diced chicken breast 1 inch cube
- 4 garlic cloves minced
- 2 cups of heavy cream
- 1 cup of white wine
- I cup of chicken stock
- ¾ lb. of fettuccine noodles
- ¼ cup of fresh shaved parmesan cheese
- 1 lemon sliced thin
- ½ cup of capers
- ½ cup of Kalamata olives
- ½ cup of sundried tomatoes
- ½ cup of chopped parsley
- Salt & Pepper to taste
Instructions
- Heat a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add oil; swirl to coat.
- Season the chicken with salt and pepper.
- Add the chicken pieces to the oil, and cook until browned on all sides and is fully cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Set cooked chicken aside on a plate.
- Add the butter to the pan along with the garlic. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the garlic is fragrant and beginning to soften. Deglaze the pan with white wine.
- Add the chicken stock, heavy cream and fettuccine noodles to the pan. Stir to submerge noodles in liquid. Bring the liquid to a boil and then reduce heat to medium-low, and cook 5 minutes, until the sauce begins to thicken.
- Add the parmesan cheese, lemon slices, capers, olives, sundried tomatoes and chicken.
- Serve immediately sprinkled with parsley and extra salt and pepper to taste.