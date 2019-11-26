Mediterranean Chicken Pasta

RICHMOND, Va. - Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company shares his recipe for a delicious Mediterranean Chicken Pasta.  For more information on Chef Ausar’s catering services, visit www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com

 

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp. of olive oil
  • 1 lb. diced chicken breast 1 inch cube
  • 4 garlic cloves minced
  • 2 cups of heavy cream
  • 1 cup of white wine
  • I cup of chicken stock
  • ¾ lb. of fettuccine noodles
  • ¼ cup of fresh shaved parmesan cheese
  • 1 lemon sliced thin
  • ½ cup of capers
  • ½ cup of Kalamata olives
  • ½ cup of sundried tomatoes
  • ½ cup of chopped parsley
  • Salt & Pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Heat a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add oil; swirl to coat.
  2. Season the chicken with salt and pepper.
  3. Add the chicken pieces to the oil, and cook until browned on all sides and is fully cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Set cooked chicken aside on a plate.
  4. Add the butter to the pan along with the garlic. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the garlic is fragrant and beginning to soften. Deglaze the pan with white wine.
  5. Add the chicken stock, heavy cream and fettuccine noodles to the pan. Stir to submerge noodles in liquid. Bring the liquid to a boil and then reduce heat to medium-low, and cook 5 minutes, until the sauce begins to thicken.
  6. Add the parmesan cheese, lemon slices, capers, olives, sundried tomatoes and chicken.
  7. Serve immediately sprinkled with parsley and extra salt and pepper to taste.
