Living-Donor Transplants at the VCU Hume-Lee Transplant Center

RICHMOND, Va. - Living organ donors offer the gift of life and patients receive the transplants they need. Dr. Marlon Levy, Director of the VCU Hume-Lee Transplant Center; Roger Garrison, living-donor liver transplant recipient; and Angela Jennings, a living-liver donor, share their journey with organ donation and how it’s impacted their lives. The VCU Hume-Lee Transplant Center is located at 1200 E. Marshall Street in Richmond, Virginia. To learn more about The VCU Hume-Lee Transplant Center and its services, visit www.vcuhealth.org/transplant [vcuhealth.org] or call 804-828-4104.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU HEALTH HUME-LEE TRANSPLANT CENTER}