Here’s how to get two tickets for the price of one at The National

RICHMOND, Va. — Tis’ the season for Black Friday Deals and Cyber Monday sales.

On December 2, the iconic Richmond concert venue The National will hold a two-for-one sale on concert tickets, letting live music aficionados purchase two tickets for the price of one – while supplies last.

The deal will run from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, and every concert currently on sale at The National will be participating in the promotion.

The deal is only valid to shows that are listed as on sale to the public as of December 2 and is not valid on VIP tickets, 2-day passes, AXS Premium, AXS Official Re-sale or third-party promoted events.

The National Theater opened with much fanfare in 1923 and shortly became part of Richmond’s thriving downtown theater scene.

Upon its reopening in 2008, The National has seen another chapter of its history unfold. The National has hosted concerts with Trey Anastasio, Widespread Panic, Alice Cooper, Alice in Chains, Willie Nelson, Elvis Costello, The Flaming Lips, Foo Fighters, Gregg Allman, Jason Mraz, Megadeth, Billy Idol, The Avett Brothers, Wilco, Pat Benatar, Bob Weir & Ratdog, The Smashing Pumpkins, and many more.

