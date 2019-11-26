Police share ground rules for Tacky Christmas Light tours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Richmond, Virginia is known around the country for many things. History, recreation, and restaurants top most lists of why Richmond is a place to visit. Recently, through social media videos and cable TV shows, Richmond has also become one of the nation's brightest destinations for houses covered in Christmas lights.

As homeowners begin to go all out for Christmas, and revelers plan to Tacky Light Tour, police have offered some tips to ensure homeowners, neighbors, and Tacky Light tourists have a fun and safe experience.

"The holiday season is fast approaching, and with it comes decorations and the anticipated tacky lights tours," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka said. "This tradition has been around Richmond for over 30 years and continues to grow in popularity. Although the event is intended to bring joy and festive cheer to hosts and visitors alike, it can also prove problematic and cause frustration. Whether participating in a guided tour or driving individually, the Henrico County Police Division is committed to providing a safe environment for everyone."

Plan for increased traffic

This annual event draws thousands of visitors from both near and far, and normal neighborhood traffic patterns are not designed for the associated increase in vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Pre-plan your route and have an alternative plan should traffic be too excessive. Also include locations for restroom breaks throughout the tour. Consider weeknights to visit for less traffic.

Obey the law

Please obey State laws and local ordinances particularly regarding parking, littering, alcohol, trespassing, urinating in public, and noise. The locations along the tacky lights tours are comprised mostly of private residences and are typically located in residential neighborhoods. The increased foot and vehicle traffic will impact neighbors. Please be conscientious of your impact on that community.

Be thoughtful and respectful of others

Use appropriate language suitable for families and our younger guests.

"The Henrico County Police Division will be monitoring locations throughout the holiday season and address any observed violations," Lt. Pecka said.