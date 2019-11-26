Siblings hope to find their forever home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jason is a 14-year-old who loves attention and making people smile. Jason wants to ensure that those around him are happy. Jason enjoys being outdoors and loves riding his bike. His favorite toy is his Bumble Bee remote control car and he enjoys playing with his Hot Wheel cars. Jason has recently started riding horses and enjoys this activity very much.

Sabrina is an intelligent teen who loves to be active and enjoys riding horses.

One of Sabrina's greatest qualities, and the one of the ones she is most proud of, is that she enjoys organizing anything. Sabrina has the patience to sit for hours and finish a project.

She is always ready to lend a helping hand towards anyone and enjoys helping out with younger children. She loves to listen to music and dance when possible. This is a way that Sabrina has learned to use this coping skill when she is stressed or feeling anxious about something.

Sabrina is compassionate, curious, easy going, fun/playful, happy, kind and outgoing.

To contact Connecting Hearts call 804-308-5946 or email jwpitzer@connectingheartsva.org.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.