1 dead after crash involving tractor-trailer on I-95

Posted 7:47 am, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:51AM, November 26, 2019

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 early Tuesday morning in Prince George.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash near mile marker 36 at 2:07 a.m.

“A sedan and tractor-trailer collided in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 at the 36-mile marker,” said a state police spokesperson.

There is one confirmed fatality.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

