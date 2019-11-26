Crime Insider: Police investigating multiple robberies in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating following two separate robberies less than 45 minutes apart on Tuesday evening.

The first robbery happened just before 9 p.m, at the Family Dollar at 1208 Westover Hill Blvd. Crime Insider sources say that the suspect was armed with a knife and robbed the cashier of the store at knifepoint before making a getaway.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes and was arrested by Richmond Police about one hour after the robbery occurred.

40 minutes later, police responded to an armed robbery in Church Hill.

Crime Insider sources say that two men were robbed at gunpoint in Jefferson Park near 21st street and Princess Anne Avenue.

The two men were able to flag down a state trooper near the Exxon gas station at 18th street and W. Broad St.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.