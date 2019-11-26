× Missing Chesterfield man last seen walking towards his home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are looking for a man last seen walking towards his home on Monday night.

Clifford Hardy, 41, was last seen walking toward his home in the 700 block of Gordon School Court at around 9:30 p.m. He was seen wearing a blue Chesterfield Employment Services shirt, khaki pants, with a key chain, and carrying a water jug.

He is described as a black male with a light complexion, approximate 6′ tall and 185 pounds, with short black hair, and a beard.

Anyone with information about Clifford Hardy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.