Missing Chesterfield man last seen walking towards his home

Posted 11:10 am, November 26, 2019, by

Clifford Hardy

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are looking for a man last seen walking towards his home on Monday night.

Clifford Hardy, 41, was last seen walking toward his home in the 700 block of Gordon School Court at around 9:30 p.m. He was seen wearing a blue Chesterfield Employment Services shirt, khaki pants, with a key chain, and carrying a water jug.

He is described as a black male with a light complexion, approximate 6′ tall and 185 pounds, with short black hair, and a beard.

Anyone with information about Clifford Hardy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.