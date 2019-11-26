Annual Model Railroad Show at the Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. - Earlier this year we celebrated the centennial of Broad Street Station. Broad Street Station has connected the community for over 100 years, first as a passenger rail hub in 1919, and now as a place for families to learn, grow and explore. For more than 4 decades we have honored our train heritage by hosting our annual Model Railroad show. This year’s Model Railroad Show, presented by Dominion Energy, is on track to be the most exciting event yet! The Model Railroad Show takes place November 29 – December 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. For ticket pricing and details visit www.smv.org/holidays [smv.org] or call 804-864-1400.

 

