Nikki-Dee surprises veteran with free dental care: ‘I knew we had to do something’

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- My family and I were honored to stop by Family Dentistry of Short Pump over Veterans Day weekend where Dr. Mark Kowal, Dr. Richard (Allen) Macllwaine, and their teams provided free dental day for veterans.

In just one day, they were able to serve 47 military heroes, saving them over $14,000!

While we were there, a gentleman named James Berman came to the front desk saying he had to leave for work after waiting patiently with the other veterans.

It broke my heart that he had waited in line for so long, but had to leave before it was his turn.

I knew we had to do something.

With the help of Family Dentistry of Short Pump we were able to cover his dental bill on his return visit.

"Thank you Nikki-Dee Ray and Family Dentistry of Short Pump, you are the best humanity has to offer," Berman wrote on Facebook. "I will pay your kindness and generosity forward! People helping people is the best legacy!"

I couldn’t agree more, James! We are all honored by and thankful for your service.

CBS 6 Gives, sponsored by Loyalty Automotive, honors folks who do so much for the community with the hope others will be inspired to pay it forward. You can watch previous CBS 6 Gives segments here.