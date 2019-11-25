× Taylor Swift wins big at American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES — As far as the American Music Awards go, it was Taylor Swift for the win.

Not only did the singer pull off a winning performance on the stage, but Swift also scored six wins during the night, including artist of the year. She was also honored as artist of the decade, which had been announced prior to the show.

BTS and Khalid tied for second with three wins each.

Who else won during the night? See the full list below.

Artist of the Year

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift – WINNER

New Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish – WINNER

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Collaboration of the Year

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Marshmello and Bastille, “Happier”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita” – WINNER

Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Tour of the Year

BTS – WINNER

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Music Video

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Halsey, “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down” – WINNER

Favorite Social Artist

BTS – WINNER

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock

Drake

Khalid – WINNER

Post Malone

Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock

BTS – WINNER

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

Favorite Album — Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”

Taylor Swift, “Lover” – WINNER

Favorite Song — Pop/Rock

Halsey, “Without Me” – WINNER

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Favorite Male Artist — Country

Kane Brown – WINNER

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist — Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood – WINNER

Favorite Duo or Group — Country

Dan + Shay – WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album — Country

Kane Brown, “Experiment”

Dan + Shay, “Dan + Shay”

Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty” – WINNER

Favorite Song – Country

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless” – WINNER

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

Favorite Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B – WINNER

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop

Meek Mill, “Championships”

Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding” – WINNER

Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” – WINNER

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars – WINNER

Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B

Beyoncé – WINNER

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Favorite Album — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown, “Indigo”

Khalid, Free “Spirit” – WINNER

Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”

Favorite Song — Soul/R&B

Khalid, “Talk” – WINNER

Lizzo, “Juice”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish – WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Favorite Artist — Latin

Bad Bunny

J Balvin – WINNER

Ozuna

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle – WINNER

For King & Country

MercyMe

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Avicii

Marshmello – WINNER

The Chainsmokers

Favorite Soundtrack

“A Star Is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen – WINNER

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”