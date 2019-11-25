Old Richmond hotel transforms to downtown apartments with rent around $1,000

An illustration of what the former Stumpf Hotel property at 728 E. Main St. will look like once completed in July 2020. (Rendering courtesy ADO)

RICHMOND, Va. — A prolific Washington, D.C.-based developer with a hefty downtown Richmond portfolio is reviving a long-dormant relic in its collection.

Douglas Jemal’s Douglas Development last month launched a $5 million redevelopment of the former Stumpf Hotel building at 728 E. Main St. in the city’s Central Business District, said Cindy King, the company’s Richmond asset manager.

