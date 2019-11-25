Should you co-sign?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - According to a new online survey, women are more likely than men to take on their partner's debt while men are more likely to co-sign for larger amounts.

JB Bryan, President and Chief Investment Officer for JB Bryan Financial Group, Inc., gives key reasons why you should avoid taking on your partner's debt.

JB Bryan Financial Group, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisory Firm which holds FREE financial workshops and webinars each Wednesday and Sunday evening.

Registration is required. Register here.