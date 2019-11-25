Should you co-sign?

Posted 2:18 pm, November 25, 2019, by and , Updated at 03:18PM, November 25, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - According to a new online survey, women are more likely than men to take on their partner's debt while men are more likely to co-sign for larger amounts.

JB Bryan, President and Chief Investment Officer for JB Bryan Financial Group, Inc., gives key reasons why you should avoid taking on your partner's debt.

