Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Lifestyle Consultant Annette Figueroa stopped by our studio and let us in on her secret to tightening and erasing the look of under eye bags and wrinkles instantly with PlexaDerm. Order today and receive up to 50% off and FREE SHIPPING by calling them at 1-800-925-0233, or by visiting them online at http://www.plexaderm.com.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SHEER SCIENCE*}