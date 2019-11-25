× Occupied Prince George County home sprayed with bullets

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after an occupied Prince George County home was sprayed with several bullets early Monday morning.

Police responded to shots fired in the 4200 block of Nimitz Place at approximately 3:30 a.m.

An investigation revealed that an unknown suspect(s) fired “numerous bullets” into a residence. Several bullets struck the home while the residents were inside.

No one was injured during the shooting incident.

Prince George County Detectives are actively investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also send your tip using the P3tips app.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.