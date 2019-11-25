× Man in life-threatening condition following Chesterfield double shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a double shooting in Chesterfield on Monday.

Around 8: 20 p.m., Chesterfield Police responded to the 2100 block of Chesterfield Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Once on scene, a man was transported to the hospital with life-threating injuries.

Shortly afterward, another adult man was found with a non-life-threatening injury on Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

Police believe both incidents are related.

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app