False alarm prompts shooting scare near Brookland Middle School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A false alarm prompted a large police near Brookland Middle School in Henrico County.

“All students are safe and there is no emergency at this time,” Brookland Principal Nic Barlett said in a message to parents. “A few minutes ago, Henrico Police received a tip that turned out to be a false alarm. Police responded appropriately, but again, the tip was a false alarm and the school day will continue until the normal dismissal time of 3:15.”

Officers on scene. There is NO shooting and NO reported injuries. Investigation ongoing. This appears to be a false call. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) November 25, 2019

Police previously tweeted they were investigating a shooting along the 9200 block of Lydell Drive. Brookland Middle School, along with several homes, are located along the 9200 block of Lydell Drive.

The middle school was placed on lock down as a precaution, according to Crime Insider sources.

The scene outside of Brookland middle school where police were responding to what is turned out to be a false alarm of a potential shooter. Fourth picture is note from the school principal. pic.twitter.com/rymjvfnpea — Cam Thompson (@CamThompsonCBS6) November 25, 2019

