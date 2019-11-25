Parents jailed after infant hospitalized with broken limbs, burns, and bites

PETERSBURG, Va. — A mother and father were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment, and failing to provide aid to the child after their infant son was hospitalized in critical condition.

Lisa Lee, 34, and Martino Jackson, 29, of Petersburg, were arrested after Lee drove her three-month-old son to Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville for treatment, according to police.

The child was hospitalized with two broken legs, two broken arms, broken ribs, broken sternum, and a fractured skull. The baby was also bitten and burned.

“We’re not sure what type of burns, they’re some old, some new,” Petersburg Police Captain Emanuel Chambliss said. “They’re bite marks, some old, some new, so at this point, we’re not sure what type of instrument was used to burn the child.”

The bite marks were made by a person, not an animal, police added.

Police searched the couple’s Petersburg East apartment Sunday and found other evidence of violence.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.