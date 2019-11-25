Hard Rock Casino plans to open in Virginia

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Hard Rock Casino announced plans to open a location in Bristol, Virginia. Hard Rock International plans to team with Bristol Resort & Casino to run the proposed resort and casino.

“We are excited to collaborate with Hard Rock, a well-respected and legendary entertainment brand with legions of devoted customers across the country and around the world,” Jim McGlothlin, CEO of The United Company and partner on the project, said. “Hard Rock’s iconic brand speaks to its deep roots in live music entertainment and world-class memorabilia collection, which will play a prominent role at Hard Rock Casino Bristol. This focus on music will complement our region’s country music heritage and dynamic music scene in the Twin City.”

The casino must pass several legislative steps, both state and local, in 2020 before the casino plan is approved.

Bristol, Virginia is 300 miles southwest of Richmond near the Virginia-Tennessee border.