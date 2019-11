Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - "Deck the Halls" is Hanover County's hugely popular benefit for Hanover Safe Place. Spend the day on a historic Hanover Farm and craft as many fresh decorations as you wish. Visit Pine Grove Farm in Ashland for the 15th annual "Deck the Halls" on Sunday, December 8 from 11:30 am- 4:30 pm. Pine Grove farm is located at 12438 Elmont Road in Ashland, Virginia.

For questions about "Deck the Halls", call 804-798-9131. www.deckthehallsva.org