Deandre wakes each day and says ‘I am going to have a good day’

RICHMOND, Va. — There are so many wonderful things to say about Deandre. To start he states that when he wakes up each day, “I am going to have a good day” and will focus on that statement.

Creating a positive atmosphere is so important to Deandre and knows it sets the stage for each and every day.

Deandre participates in karate lessons twice a week and has done extremely well advancing. Deandre has also earned his citizenship patch and three other patches out of the 12 required in karate in order to obtain a black belt. He works really hard in karate and is striving to be a leader and encourage others to become successful.

Deandre is very passionate about aviation and aeronautics and is interested in becoming a pilot. He has participated in an Aeronautics Junior Program and has gotten to go on a tour of an aeronautics facility. Deandre talks a lot about wanting to become an astronaut when he gets older. Deandre is extremely talented, passionate, well mannered, and loving. Do not hesitate to bring Deandre into your forever home.

To contact Connecting Hearts call 804-308-5946 or email jwpitzer@connectingheartsva.org.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.