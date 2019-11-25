Four men arrested for selling crack cocaine

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. – Four men have been arrested after a several month-long investigation into the distribution of Crack Cocaine in the Flat Run area of Locust Grove.

On Thursday, November 21, investigators executed a search warrant on three residences located on Flat Run Road.

Henry Levie Johnson Minor, 66, Irving Woodroe Johnson Sr., 68, Bennie Donte Cook, 40, and Yace MacArthur Lewis, 41, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine.

Anyone with information on the suspects are asked to contact investigator Stephen LaLuna at (540) 661-5093.