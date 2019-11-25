RICHMOND, Va. -The Children's Home Society of Virginia is challenging all adults in the Richmond Region to consider the enormous need to provide permanent, loving homes for Virginia's at-risk children and youth. For November National Adoption Month, CHS is profiling two exceptional and successful adoptive families from the Richmond Region. Today, Pat and Ruth Matthews and their adoptive son, Alston, tell their story. To learn more about the Children's Home Society, visit www.chsva.org [chsva.org] or call 804-353-0191.
Celebrating National Adoption Month
-
Single dad adopted three kids before he turned 30: ‘Things are going to get better’
-
Active Latoya likes gymnastics and dance classes
-
Charismatic Isaac hopes to find his forever family
-
Respectful Kymon seeks family that can provide structure, routine
-
Ryan is one of hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption
-
-
Josue – whose smile lights up a room – needs to find forever home
-
Destinee’s fun spirit, loving heart will add so much to a wonderful family
-
Aangel wants to join a sports team and see the beach one day
-
Deandre wakes each day and says ‘I am going to have a good day’
-
‘Country girl’ Sammie would like to be adopted by family in rural Virginia
-
-
Artistic Briana has a smile that lights up a room
-
Have you ever met a teenager who likes broccoli? Meet Treazure!
-
Inquisitive Mark – who likes to read and write stories – hopes to find forever family