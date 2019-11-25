Celebrating National Adoption Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -The Children's Home Society of Virginia is challenging all adults in the Richmond Region to consider the enormous need to provide permanent, loving homes for Virginia's at-risk children and youth. For November National Adoption Month, CHS is profiling two exceptional and successful adoptive families from the Richmond Region. Today, Pat and Ruth Matthews and their adoptive son, Alston, tell their story. To learn more about the Children's Home Society, visit www.chsva.org [chsva.org] or call 804-353-0191.