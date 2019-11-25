Celebrating National Adoption Month

Posted 2:20 pm, November 25, 2019, by and

RICHMOND, Va. -The Children's Home Society of Virginia is challenging all adults in the Richmond Region to consider the enormous need to provide permanent, loving homes for Virginia's at-risk children and youth. For November National Adoption Month, CHS is profiling two exceptional and successful adoptive families from the Richmond Region. Today, Pat and Ruth Matthews and their adoptive son, Alston, tell their story. To learn more about the Children's Home Society, visit www.chsva.org [chsva.org] or call 804-353-0191.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.