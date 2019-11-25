Celebrate the Holidays with a Winter Bourbon Smash!

WINTER BOURBON SMASH

The Winter Bourbon Smash is made with jam. Yes, JAM! It also has fresh orange juice, bourbon, and triple sec. The perfect, boozy winter drink that utilizes jam instead of fresh fruit to keep it seasonal.

 

Ingredients

 

Preparation

Add all ingredients to a shaker half filled with ice. Shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Strain into a chilled glass with ice. Top with a splash of club soda. Garnish with an orange wedge.

 

White Bean, Arugula & Lobster Toasts

Ingredients

  • 6 slices crusty country bread (10 to 15 ounces
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 roasted garlic cloves
  • 1 small red onion, chopped (1/2 cup)
  • 1 19 ounce can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 large lobster tails, steamed and meat chopped
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 1 cup arugula
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian (flat-leaf) parsley
  •  ¼ teaspoon salt
  •  ¼ teaspoon   freshly ground black pepper
  • Lemon wedge

 

Preparation

  • Step 1: In a large skillet cook bread slices in oil over medium-high heat, 2 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels. Spread roasted garlic on toasts.
  • Step 2: Add onion to hot oil in skillet; cook 4 minutes or until tender. Add beans and vinegar; heat through.
  • Step 3: Transfer bean mixture to a bowl. Mash. leaving some beans whole. Stir in arugula, parsley and salt. Spoon mixture over toasts. Top with chopped lobster. Grind fresh pepper over lobster. Squeeze lemon over toast just before serving. Makes 6 servings.

 

