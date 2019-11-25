Celebrate the Holidays with a Winter Bourbon Smash!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINTER BOURBON SMASH

The Winter Bourbon Smash is made with jam. Yes, JAM! It also has fresh orange juice, bourbon, and triple sec. The perfect, boozy winter drink that utilizes jam instead of fresh fruit to keep it seasonal.

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz (44.36 mL) bourbon [abc.virginia.gov]

1 splash club soda [abc.virginia.gov]

2 tablespoons Jam or Preserves

1 oz (29.57 mL) orange juice

1 wedge orange

1/2 oz (14.79 mL) triple sec [abc.virginia.gov]

Preparation

Add all ingredients to a shaker half filled with ice. Shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Strain into a chilled glass with ice. Top with a splash of club soda. Garnish with an orange wedge.

White Bean, Arugula & Lobster Toasts

Ingredients

6 slices crusty country bread (10 to 15 ounces

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 roasted garlic cloves

1 small red onion, chopped (1/2 cup)

1 19 ounce can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

2 large lobster tails, steamed and meat chopped

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 cup arugula

1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian (flat-leaf) parsley

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Lemon wedge

Preparation