× Missing Chesterfield woman was last seen leaving her residence on foot

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are searching for a woman who was last seen Monday morning.

Becky L. Ashley, of the 13500 block of Laketree Drive, was last seen leaving her residence on foot and has not been seen since. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

She was reported missing after her relatives could not locate her.

The 46-year-old is described as a white female, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. She has short red hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on the upper portion of each arm.

Anyone with information about Ashley’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.