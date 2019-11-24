U-Haul driver charged after striking utility pole on Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A U-Haul driver has been charged after striking a utility pole on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield Sunday morning.
Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 9000 block of Midlothian Turnpike, near the Arboretum.
The U-Haul driver struck a utility pole before hitting a tree and coming to a stop. The crash caused several nearby businesses to lose power.
Dominion is working to restore power. It is estimated to be restored by 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. They have been charged with failure to maintain proper control.
37.367322 -77.607786