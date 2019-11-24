U-Haul driver charged after striking utility pole on Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A U-Haul driver has been charged after striking a utility pole on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield Sunday morning.

Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 9000 block of Midlothian Turnpike, near the Arboretum.

The U-Haul driver struck a utility pole before hitting a tree and coming to a stop. The crash caused several nearby businesses to lose power.

Dominion is working to restore power. It is estimated to be restored by 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. They have been charged with failure to maintain proper control.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.