Sprinkler extinguishes Chesterfield apartment kitchen fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield firefighters responded to a call about a fire at the 13200 block of Central Pointe Road

Fire crews arrived on the scene at 8:55pm.

Chesterfield Fire officials say it was a small kitchen fire that was extinguished by the apartment’s sprinkler system.

There were no reported injuries.