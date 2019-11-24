× River City Diner’s future remains murky amid redevelopment plans

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The owner of a Maryland-based convenience store chain is looking to redevelop and expand one of its Richmond-area locations in a project that would displace a neighboring restaurant.

Preliminary plans submitted last month with Henrico County show that Dash In Food Stores intends to redevelop a 2.2-acre site at 803 and 805 E. Parham Road with a new convenience store, fueling station and car wash.

