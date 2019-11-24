River City Diner’s future remains murky amid redevelopment plans
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The owner of a Maryland-based convenience store chain is looking to redevelop and expand one of its Richmond-area locations in a project that would displace a neighboring restaurant.
Preliminary plans submitted last month with Henrico County show that Dash In Food Stores intends to redevelop a 2.2-acre site at 803 and 805 E. Parham Road with a new convenience store, fueling station and car wash.
Keep reading on Richmond BizSense.
Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!
Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.
37.634945 -77.454984