First-ever motorcycle toy ride at Illuminate Light Show will benefit Mason’s Toy Box

DOSWELL, Va. -- Illuminate Light Show and Santa's Village at Meadow Event Park is partnering with Harley Davidson of Ashland next Saturday to host a toy ride for Mason's Toy Box.

All participating motorcyclists will receive free admission to the park in exchange for a new, unwrapped toy will get into the holiday lights experience for free.

Kelley Kassay, whose son Mason passed away from a rare childhood cancer, founded the organization that collects toys for sick children.

Kassay said toys for teens and babies are most needed.

“Anything to entertain you when you're in the hospital,” Kassay said. “And then for babies stuff, there are a lot of NICUs that we serve and we always have a shortage there. And children that have developmental delays also require those toys.”

The donations will be delivered to area hospitals.

Additionally, volunteers are needed to help sort toys on Monday, Dec. 16.