Respectful Kymon seeks family that can provide structure, routine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kymon is an active and respectful 12-year-old. He is in the 5th grade and works hard to do the best he can in his classes. He is resilient, outgoing, and has a strong attachment to his current foster family - he hopes to stay connected with them.

He is looking for his forever family; one that can provide him with structure and routine. Kymon would love to have a family with pets, and he would do well with children his own age.