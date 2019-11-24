Charismatic Isaac hopes to find his forever family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Isaac is a funny, charismatic, and playful young man.

He is 14 years old, loves to play video games, and enjoys interacting with his friends on XBOX Live.

When he’s not gaming, he enjoys watching television, playing sports, and playing games with others. Isaac loves wide open spaces would love a home with some room to grow! He would do especially well with a single mother.

To contact Connecting Hearts call 804-308-5946 or email jwpitzer@connectingheartsva.org.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.