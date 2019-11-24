× Autumn really wants to be part of a family and do family things

RICHMOND, Va. — Autumn, born in 2005, is a senior in high school and does well academically.

She aspires to go to Virginia Tech to pursue her interest in crime investigation with a career as a Forensic Scientist or Detective.

Autumn enjoys talking and sharing stories, horseback riding, reading,listening to country music and basketball. Autumn is outgoing and energetic and has high expectations of the people she chooses to develop relationships with. She’s looking for a family who has a lot of flexibility and patience and who are loving and caring. Autumn would benefit from a family who enjoys spending time with each other. This lively young lady has a great deal to offer to the family who is able to recognize her tremendous potential. There is never a dull moment when she’s around!

Autumn desires a forever family – a family she can return to for holidays and life events, even throughout adulthood. She will need a loving and nurturing home environment where ample attention can be shared. Autumn would benefit from a family that can offer her consistency and support in making healthy and positive choices as she transitions to young adulthood.

In her own words Autumn tells us “I really want to be part of a family and to do family things. I am hopeful that there is a home and family for me who I can trust and where I feel wanted, valued and loved. My ‘dream day’ would be horseback riding on a summer day with cowboy boots and camo shirts and then having dinner with family.

