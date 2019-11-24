Volunteers help clear Richmond animal shelter for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 60 potential foster owners are helping Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) get ready for the holidays. RACC kicked off its fifth annual Thanksgiving Fostering Program on Sunday.

"Every year it's grown and more and more people have been involved," Robin Young, RACC Outreach Coordinator said. "This year we may run out of animals and have more demand than animals that we have. That's a great problem to have."

This time of year, RACC tries to find a way for their shelter animals to get out and interact with families.

"It's exciting to see animals walk out the door and into loving homes," Young said. "We have already spent the week putting together go-home bags of food and supplies for the animals. So we’ll send you home with the basics."

Some of the animals never return to the shelter.

"A loving home is just that much more special for a lot of these animals," Young said. "We’ve had some great stories of people that have found their forever pet through this program."

RACC hopes to send around 80 animals out to families through this year's program. The Thanksgiving fostering program continue into Monday for people who made appointments. Those who did not were encourage to contact other animal shelters.