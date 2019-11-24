Car flips outside Henrico church, witnesses form prayer circle for driver

Posted 9:52 pm, November 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:29PM, November 24, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash Sunday night outside a West End church.

The car flipped on Forest Avenue, near Christian Arabic Church and Tuckahoe Elementary School, at about 8:30 p.m.

As first responders worked to free the driver, a group of students formed a prayer circle a few yards away.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The extent of the driver’s injuries have not yet been released.

Police on scene indicated speed and alcohol played roles in the crash.

The driver hit one or two unoccupied vehicle before the car flipped, according to witnesses.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

