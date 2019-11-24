‘Feed the Homeless’ event inspired by slain Richmond teen: ‘Amiya is smiling right now’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond anti-violence group hosted its first-ever "Thanksgiving Feed the Homeless" event in honor of a slain Richmond girl.

Amiya Moses was fatally shot on Richmond’s Northside in December of 2015 when she 12 years old.

Village Against Violence founder, Shavon Ragsdale, and Amiya's mother, Kele Wright, said they want to continue spreading the joy Amiya brought to the community.

"We just want to make them feel good like there is still some people out here who care," Ragsdale said. "That’s’ what we’re just trying to do, stay positive and give back to the community.”

Wright said she knows “Amiya is smiling right now” in response to the event’s mission.

The group also plans to hold a toy drive on Dec. 16, since Amiya would have turned 16 this year, and hopes to adopt 16 families.