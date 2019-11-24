Where is Dwayne Haskins? Redskins QB takes selfie with fan, misses final play

LANDOVER, Md. — Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins  was so excited about his team’s win — he lost track of the game. Instead of running onto the field to take a knee and officially defeat the Detroit Lions Sunday at FedEx Field, Haskins was snapping a selfie with a fan.

“I was so hyped, I broke a water bottle,” Haskins said. “I look up and we’re in victory [formation]. I thought the game was over with already, but I’ll get it next time.”

Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan laughed about the unusual ending.

“We were looking for him too,” Callahan said. “I think he thought the game was over.”

It was the Redskins second win of the season and first in front of the home fans.

