× City Church holds first service after pastor’s death: ‘We love you. You know that.’

RICHMOND, Va. — City Church held its first service following the untimely death of its head pastor Dr. Dimitri Bradley.

Bradley, 51, was killed Wednesday night after his SUV crashed on Interstate 195.

Pastor Tony Brazelton, of the Victory Christian Ministries International, stood in as guest pastor for the service.

Brazelton started his sermon lifting up Bradley’s widow, Nicole Bradley, in words of encouragement.

“We love you. You know that,” Brazelton said. “All of us in City Church, in city strong, city, city — got your back.”

Nicole Bradley will become head pastor of the church.

The Memorial Service for Dr. Dimitri Bradley will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at City Church’s Oakley and Arboretum campuses. The service will also be live streamed on iChurch through Facebook and the City Church App.