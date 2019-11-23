Thomas Jefferson makes school history with win over Greensville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, Va. - Thomas Jefferson began fielding a varsity football team in 1930....just before Franklin D. Roosevelt won his first term as President.

Never in their 90 seasons of football had they won 10 games in a season until Friday night, after knocking off Greensville 44-18 in the second round of the playoffs.

Ron Rhone had 162 yards passing and two touchdowns, both to Jaylen Jones. Shamar Graham added another 150 yards rushing and two more scores.

But Greensville kept things close in the first half, thanks to 2 scores from Kendel Blue, who finished with 156 yards rushing. The Eagles led 18-15 at halftime but were shutout by the Viking defense in the second half.

The Vikings also got two pick-6s from Sincere Williams and Deshean Smith in the second half which helped them pull away.

TJ is now 10-2 on the season, continuing their best season in school history. They will host King William in the Region 2B final.