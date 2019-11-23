Saturday turns soggy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highs hit around 60 on Friday, but a cold front has brought much cooler weather to the area.

Before clouds increased, we started Saturday with sunshine and temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Highs in most areas will stay in the 40s.

An approaching storm system will spread rain from west to east during the afternoon and evening. Rain intensity will increase, and periods of steady rain will be around in the evening and overnight hours.

As low pressure passes the area, some rumbles of thunder will be possible Saturday night.

Rain will exit Sunday morning. Final rainfall amounts will exceed 1/2" in some locations. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny Sunday afternoon.

We will see a nice warming trend through mid-week. Highs Wednesday will reach 65-70. A cold front will bring the chance of a shower, followed by cooler temperatures for Thanksgiving and Friday.

Area travel weather will be decent. While a passing shower is possible, the best chance for rain will stay well north of Virginia.

