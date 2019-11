× Residents are displaced after fire at Old Buckingham Station Apartments

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – Chesterfield County firefighters responded to a call about a fire at the Old Buckingham Station Apartments at around 1:29 pm.

Buckingham Station Rd pic.twitter.com/1XxvF72w17 — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) November 23, 2019

According to Chesterfield Fire Lt. Jason Elmore, about 26 people may be displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.