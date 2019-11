Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Louisa, VA - Will Dorsey made a 33 yard field goal with 15 seconds left to give Patrick Henry a 16-15 upset win over Louisa, the top seed in Region 4B.

Patriots quarterback Alex Sikkar scored two touchdowns for Patrick Henry as they advanced to a Region Final for the first time since 2007.

For the second year in a row, Louisa lost a last second battle in the second round. In 2018, it was Eastern View with a game winning touchdown at the buzzer.