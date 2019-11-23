Manchester outlasts Deep Run 35-18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chesterfield, Va. - Not bad for a rebuilding year.

Manchester lost 34 starters from last year's state championship team and weren't supposed to be a factor this season. But they find themselves in another regional final after handing Deep Run their first loss of the season 35-18.

The Wildcats (11-1) made them earn it, especially after taking an early lead on a Bo Kite TD run. The Lancers held a slight 14-12 lead at halftime.

Lancer QB Roemell Garcia ran for 188 yards and 2 scores while teammate Shamar Figueroa added another 121 yards on the ground and a TD as the Lancers pulled away in the second half.

Defensively, Quantez Christian had the backbreaking play for Manchester with a 60 yard INT return for a score in the third quarter that effectively put the game out of reach.

Manchester (11-1) now advances to the Region 5B final where they will face Varina in a rematch of their season opening double-overtime thriller won by the Lancers.