Man hit by car killed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car on Richmond’s Northside Saturday evening.

Capt. John W. Hall Jr. with Richmond Police said officers were called to the 900 block of Chamberlayne Parkway for a report of a pedestrian struck at 5:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle, Hall said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, but was pronounced deceased shortly after he arrived, Hall said.

Officials said the driver remained at the scene.

There is no word what, if any, charges that driver may face.

“RPD Traffic investigators continue to investigate this matter,” Hall said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jarron Peterson at 804-646-1511, or they may visit http://www.7801000.com [7801000.com]. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.