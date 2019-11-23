Man arrested at Colonial Shooting Academy in Henrico

Man killed in Richmond
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A man is facing chargeds after allegedly trying to steal from a Henrico shooting range Saturday afternoon.

Henrico Police were called to the Colonial Shooting Academy on Broad Street for an attempted larceny around 4:30 p.m.

Police said officers arrived and took the suspect into to custody.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the man was hit with a Taser at some point, but police would not confirm that detail.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

