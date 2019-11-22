Virginia529 presents “The Gift that Grows”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new "State of College Savings" survey shows that only one in five parents ask friends or family members to make a 529 college savings contribution rather than a material gift. But with overall student debt hovering around $1.6 trillion, and with Black Friday right around the corner, saving for a child's education is climbing to the top of parents' wish lists. Today we are joined by Scott Ridgely, Chief Marketing Officer of Virginia529, and he is here to tell us about "The Gift that Grows." Virginia529 account owners can consider giving through the "Gift a Gift, Get a Reward" promotion. For every $25 account owners purchase in online gift cards, they'll receive a bonus $5 contribution to their Virginia529 account. The promotion ends December 3. For more information visit Virginia529's website or call 1-888-567-0540.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA529}