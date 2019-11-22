Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va.-- The third annual Pocahontas Reframed “Storytellers” Film Festival presents more than 20-films by and about Native people showing at the historic Byrd Theatre and other venues. Films feature documentaries, short films, animated and feature-length narrative films, special events, and performances. Brad Brown, Festival Director explains the festival’s title: “Pocahontas is a very recognizable name obviously, reframed basically means that we’re trying to reframe the conversation about native Americans. We’re basically trying to reclaim native truth and so a lot of these films you’ll never see in most theaters or on tv.”

$20 Tickets can be purchased online, or at the ticket booth at the Byrd Theatre during the festival. The ticket gives access to all events at the Byrd Theatre, including 20+ films, musical performances, and the Cherokee Warriors performance.

$50 VIP Pass can only be purchased online. It includes everything that the $20 ticket includes, the Master class at the VMFA on Friday from 2pm to 5pm and the private reception with the filmmakers at VMFA’s Marble Hall from 5pm to 7pm. For tickets and more information visit http://pocahontasreframed.com/