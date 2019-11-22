× #TeamTommie license plates could be coming to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) announced Friday a #TeamTommie license plate. #TeamTommie formed following the death of Tommie, a dog who was set on fire in a Richmond park earlier this year.

“We need to pre-sell 450 of these plates to qualify. Click here to get started,” Richmond Animal Care and Control posted on Facebook. “Once we have collected at least 450 prepaid applications for the new plate, a bill will be submitted to the Virginia General Assembly for the 2020 session to designate the plate as an official Virginia license plate.”

Earlier this month, the RACC Foundation announced the creation of the Tommie Fund. Money raised through the fund would help support the cost of emergency medical care for animals in other municipal shelters across Virginia.

“The story of our tremendous efforts to save him spread across the world and prompted a landslide of donations, well-wishes, kindness and love,” RACC wrote in a Facebook post. “Sadly, we were unable to save Tommie’s life, but because of your incredible support, we WILL be able to save countless other animals in need.”