Scott Hoyland makes a Brioche Stuffing Roll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Executive Chef Scott Hoyland shares a tasty creation you can put together just in time for Thanksgiving. He stopped by the show to show our Jessica Noll how to make Blue Talon Bistro's Brioche Stuffing Roll from Chef David Everett.

Ingredients:

4 qt. Brioche - 3/4" cubes

2 ribs Celery - chopped

1/2 ea Onion - chopped

2 cloves Garlic - chopped

2 ea Dark Meat pulled from turkey legs

1 qt Warm Turkey Stock

1 Tbsp Ground Sage Tbl Spoon powder 1/2 bunch fresh sage

1/2 bunch Fresh Sage

1/2 lb Ground Country Style Sausage

Salt & Pepper

Caul Fat

Sautee the sausage until fully cooked. Remove from heat and drain the fat. Sautee the celery and onions until soft. Add the two cloves of garlic and the sage and sautee for 1 minute more. Remove from heat. Add dark meat and sausage. Fold in the bread crumbs and mix thoroughly, adding warm turkey stock to keep the mixture moist. Place the stuffing combination in a loaf pan and cover with caul fat. Bake for approximately 45 minutes or an internal temperature of 160F. For more information, visit their website.